A Celebration of the Life of Larry Allan Brown, 72, of Tyler will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Lifepoint Fellowship Church of Tyler with Pastor Steve Trammell officiating. Celebration to continue following the service at the family home, 13749 Maple Drive, Tyler, TX 75709.
Mr. Brown went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 6, 2019 in Tyler.
Larry Allan Brown was born March 10, 1947 in Allegany, MD the son of Harry Brown and Norma Lantz Brown. He was a member of Lifepoint Fellowship Church for 15 years. Larry retired from Kelly Springfield after 35 years. He loved softball and his softball family. After retirement, he was able to spend even more time on the field and on the lake fishing. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, who loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother and wife Linda Stokes Brown in 2016.
He is survived by his father; brother, Dennis Brown; daughters, Heather Gilliam, Amy Ramirez and Rhonda Sanchez; son, Michael Cope; 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 12, 2019