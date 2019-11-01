Funeral services for Ms. Laleta Heard Jones, 67, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Jones Valley Church of God in Christ with Superintendent Melton R. Timmons as eulogist. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery, Quitman, TX.
Ms. Jones is survived by her mother, Nadee Heard; 3 sons, Lanny (Vickie) Williams, Jr., Dyrone Williams, Donyell Jones; 1 daughter, Zaneta Jones; 2 brothers, Aldophus Brown, Terrance (Margarita) Harper; 1 sister, Renee (Johnny) Gross; 12 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.
Public viewing will be Friday, November 1, 2019 from 12:00 - 6:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 1, 2019