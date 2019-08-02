Funeral services for Mrs. Kyra Keena Wesley Cannings, 35, Nacogdoches is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel with Elder Thomas Taylor, Sr. as eulogist. Burial will be in Lawrence Cemetery, Palestine, TX under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Cannings died July 28, 2019. She was born August 6, 1983 in Tyler, TX.
Public viewing will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with visitation from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 2, 2019