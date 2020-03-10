Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Burial 10:00 AM Rose Hill Cemetery Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Marvin United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Kim Hawkins, 59, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at the family lake house at Lake Tyler. He was born June 25,1960 in Tyler to the late Russell and Margaret Hawkins.



A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Marvin United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Doug Baker and the Rev. Virgil A. "Jack" Cox officiating. Burial will precede the Church service at 10 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery for those who wish to attend. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, 215 E. Front, Tyler.



Kim joined the



Kim became the first Building Superintendent of Marvin Church in 1989 where he was a lifelong member and member of The Friendly Class. During that time, he worked closely with the Building Committee and volunteered with the Marvin Missions Ministry. Kim provided leadership for Mission Week and the Marvin Menders. His knowledge of construction was invaluable to the expansion of St. Paul Children's Services in Tyler, Lakeview Methodist Conference Center in Palestine, and Renewing God's House Building Campaign at Marvin Church.



Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Tressa, and daughter, Tiffany Hawkins, and Damon Baxter and daughter Allyson; aunts and uncles, Jack Hawkins, Ann and Joe McGuire, Connie Hawkins, and many beloved cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, James "Hawk" Hawkins and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Pallbearers will be Sans Hawkins, Terry Hawkins, Don Hawkins, Alan Wilkerson, Kenneth Holley, David Roy, Aaron Smith, and Deal Folmar. Honorary Pallbearers will be Damon Baxter, all the Trusties who have worked for Kim, Hap Girouard, David Roach, Dr. Duane Andrews, Blake Worthen, Chris Worthen, Donald Coe, Bill Fuqua, Bruce Bloch, Roger Worden, Marvin Menders, and Jerry Loggins and the guys at the Back Table.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Smith County Sheriff's Office Foundation, 227 N. Spring Ave., Tyler, TX 75702, ATTN: Vonda. To view online, please go to



