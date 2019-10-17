Service Information Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home 905 South Commerce Street Overton , TX 75684 903/8343111 Service 2:00 PM Hebron Baptist Church Tyler , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kent Franklin Kellum, Papa, was born July 15, 1951 in Indianapolis, Indiana, to the late Frank and Wilma Kellum. He left us to be with his Lord on October 6, 2019, in Omen, Texas, his childhood and lifelong home place. He graduated from Arp High School in 1969, he was involved in boyscouts, FFA, baseball, and was the quarter back for the varsity football team. He had many loves in his life, which included, his family, working on race cars, drag racing-Acum Bros. Racing with John Acord, Nascar, and his animals. He worked the majority of his career for King Chevrolet and later started his own company, Double K Trucking Company.



Besides his parents, Mr. Kellum was also preceded in death by a step-son, Jason.



Survivors include his beloved wife, Phyllis Kellum of 11 years; his loving children, Tracey Kellum Ferguson and husband Paul, Craig Kellum and wife Katy; step-daughter, Stephanie; step-sons, Johnathan, Steven, Brandon and their families; Kent was blessed with 5 grandchildren and their spouses, Lou and Taylor Ferguson Roberson, Beth Kellum, Skylar Prater, Kinsley Kellum and Jason Howard; 2 great-grandchildren, Presley and Brooks Roberson and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



Services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Hebron Baptist Church in Tyler with Max Burch officiating.

Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019

