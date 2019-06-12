Funeral services for Mr. Kenric Demond Hoil, 43, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Louis Baptist Church with Rev. James Johnson as eulogist. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Winona, TX under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mr. Hoil died June 8, 2019. He was born March 26, 1976.
Survivors include wife, LaShonda Hoil; mom, Linda Hampton; dad, Rufus (Nannie) Hoil, Jr.; 1 son, Jason Hoil, 1 daughter, Kenzie Hoil; 4 brothers, Reginald "Truck" (Sahira) Black, Jeremiah (Kiesha) Hampton, Isiah Hampton, and Lee Andre' (LaTosha) Burns; 4 sisters, Nicole Fields, Alecia Hampton-Coleman, Naomi Hampton, and TeKhola Winston.
Public viewing will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 12, 2019