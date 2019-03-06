Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Wayne "Dick" Sessions. View Sign

A funeral service for Kenneth "Dick" Sessions age 69, of Jacksonville, is scheduled at 2 o'clock in the afternoon, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Jacksonville. Rev. Andy Cox will officiate. Mr. Sessions will be laid to rest at Earle's Chapel Cemetery in Jacksonville.He passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 in Tyler.Kenneth was born June18, 1949 in Jacksonville to Pearl and Mamie Sessions.Mr. Sessions served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the heavy cruiser named "The Newport News". He started his career at S&K Church Furniture, and then as a Swamper for Boyce Tennison at Powell Plant Farm. After working several years at Ramey Plant Farm, he built Sessions Plant Farm and was highly successful. He was also a Master Mason.He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Virginia Sue Armstrong; and brother, Elton Ray Sessions.Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Jackie Sessions who he married on April 9, 1971, of Jacksonville; sons, Kevin Wayne Sessions and Kenny Mack Sessions and wife Stephanie, all of Jacksonville; sisters, Ella Faye Waggoner of Tyler, Margaret McKinley and husband Joel of Henderson; Mary Martin and husband Stan of Whitehouse, Eva Mae Rocha and husband Joe of Jacksonville, brothers, Donald Ray Guinn and wife Connie of Tyler, LeeRoy Sessions and wife Sue of Ponta, Jimmy Lynn Sessions and wife Lisa of Jacksonville; sister-in-law, Betty Gail Pope Walker and husband Ken of Jacksonville; three grandchildren, Connor Chase Sessions, Autumn Sessions, and Ashlynn Sessions. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.Visitation will begin on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 and friends are cordially invited to visit with Sessions family from 5 to 7 o'clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.Pall Bearers will be Michael Kirkland, Chris Hammons, Wesley Davis, Ronnie Higginbotham, Michael Parsley, James McCord, Joel Hancock, and Charles Hancock.Honorary Pall Bearers will be Frank Edward Waites, Terry Roach, Scott Sands, Nick Maestas, Frank Sanchez, Don Darby, Rickey Brown, Bob Brown, Adan Chavira, Raymundo Sanchez, Joe Smith , and Kent Willis.Dick was an avid outdoorsman. After his retirement from the Plant Farm, he could be found mowing or planting crops at the ranch, and a favorite place to be was aboard his John Deere tractors. He enjoyed working, feeding, and caring for the cattle. He loved being a Safari King, guiding his grandson, Connor on whitetail deer or wild hog hunts. He and Jackie had many grand adventures guiding friends and family on nightly hog eradication jaunts, and special memories were made.He loved to fish, and he and son Kevin were masters of the sport. One only had to mention that a fish fry was overdue, and off to the creek and ponds they went. After bringing home and cleaning their fresh catch, Dick would fire up the cooker and turn out the tastiest catfish, French fries, and squash or eggplant. One of Dick's proudest moments came when his son, Kenny returned to college, obtained his degree from the University of North Texas, and became a teacher and coach at Rusk ISD.Most of all Dick loved and cared for his family, and he will be deeply missed.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating a memorial brick at Hospice of East Texas Tyler, The Race Track Chaplaincy of Texas, The Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund, or The Heart of Forgiveness Soup Kitchen in Lampasas, Texas.

