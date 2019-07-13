Funeral services for Kenneth Loyd Tinkle, 84, of Canton, TX will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Eubank Funeral Home.
Mr. Tinkle passed away July 11, 2019 in Canton, TX.
He was born August 22, 1933 in Houston, TX to Robert (Bob) and Cornelius (Nellie) Jackson Tinkle.
He worked at Houston Pipeline Company for 30 years before retiring in Canton, TX. He was a member of the Canton United Methodist Church.
Mr. Tinkle is survived by his daughter, Rebeca and husband, Henry Dunbar of Lumberton; son, Kenneth S and wife, Deana Tinkle of Granbury; five grandkids; three great-grandkids; sister, Dorothy Thornton of Edgewood; and devoted friend and partner, Nellie Daniels of Grand Saline.
He preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Cornelius Tinkle.
Interment will be at Haven of Memories in Canton, TX.
Family will receive friends Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to .
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 13, 2019