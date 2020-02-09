Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Kenneth Roy West, 85, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jack Newton officiating. A private burial will follow at Chandler Memorial Cemetery in Chandler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mr. West passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Tyler. He was born September 3, 1934 in Fort Worth to Marion and Hattie Helms West.



Kenneth was a member of Pine Springs Baptist Church in Tyler where he served as deacon for many years. He graduated from Carter Riverside High School in Fort Worth. He held the position of service manager for Tandem Mobile Homes and the manager of Red Barn Steak House.



Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and sons, Todd and Randy West. He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 35 years, Donna West; daughter and son-in-law, Meredith and Steven Jones and their children, Behron and Gunnar Jones all of Chandler; and sister, Sue Mathis of Fort Worth.



Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Pine Springs Baptist Church.



Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.



If desired, memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



