Service Information Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Directors, Inc. 206 West South Lindale , TX 75771 (903)-882-3141 Funeral service 10:00 AM First Methodist Church Lindale , TX

Kenneth Slawson was born May 20, 1935 in Jacksonville, Texas. He graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1953 and attended the Fall semester at Lon Morris College. He joined the Army in March of 1954 and served a year and a half, including a tour in Korea. He was discharged in December 1955 with the rank of SP5. Ken returned to Lon Morris in January of 1956, when he met and captured the heart of Glenda Jordan, his future bride. He and Glenda continued classes at Lon Morris until January 1957. At that time, they both transferred to Southern Methodist University, graduating in August 1958, Ken with a BBA degree. They were married that same August at First Methodist Church in Bay City, Texas. This year, 2019, marked their 61st anniversary, just one day before he passed away on August 17. Ken became the father of a daughter, Teresa, in 1959 and son, Chris, in 1960. Ken worked in Human Resource for more than 46 years, usually with defense/aerospace companies, such as Texas Instruments, Martin Marietta, LTV and Chrysler Technologies. He retired in 1998 from LTV. During his working years he and Glenda lived in the Dallas area including Garland, Richardson and Rowlett. They also lived in Orlando, Florida, Spring, and Waco, Texas. They moved to Hideaway in 1997. Once moved to Hideaway they became involved in many activities. They joined First United Methodist Church of Lindale and the Open Door Sunday School Class, helping in many class projects. He was active in the Prime Timers group as well as the Methodist Men, serving as a Treasurer. Ken was a lifetime Mason and attended the J.R. Bonner Lodge in Mt. Sylvan. He was also a member of the Gabe P. Allen Lodge in Dallas. He was a member of the Scottish Rite and was a Shriner. Ken belonged to the Kiwanis Club of Hide-a-Way Lake. He worked for Kiwanis in many capacities and always showed up to help when duty called, whether it was putting out/picking up flags, delivering Meals-on-Wheels, picking up litter on CR 849 or even bathing dogs with Dr. Jason Beard. He and Glenda considered their years at Hideaway the best years of their lives! Ken was preceded in death by his father Harvey Edward Slawson, his mother Eva Hammons Slawson Little, stepfather Harold Little, brother Harvey Jr. Slawson and brother Bob Slawson. He is survived by his wife, Glenda, daughter and son-in-law Teresa and Steve Smith of Hideaway, son and daughter-in-law Chris and Yolanda Slawson of Arlington, grandson Joshua and wife Lindsay Smith of Tyler, grand-daughter and husband, Jessica and Stephan Salzinger of Groningen, The Netherlands, grand-daughter Kimberly Smith of Irving, grandson Austin Slawson of Arlington and step grand-daughter Kamra Arrington of Arlington, and three great grand-children, Boston and Britain Smith of Tyler, and Lena Salzinger of The Netherlands. He is also survived by brother Richard Slawson and wife Sandra of Jacksonville, and sister-in-law Harriett Slawson of Garland, one nephew, three nieces and two great nephews and two great nieces. Ken was a dear friend and helper to many people throughout his life and will be sorely missed. Funeral Services will be at First Methodist Church in Lindale Tuesday, August 20, at 10:00 a.m. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday afternoon at Antioch Cemetery in Jacksonville, Texas. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2019 Print | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

