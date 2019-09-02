Kenneth "Ken" Moose was born August 2, 1935 in Troup to Jody and Ruth Moose, and passed away on August 30,2019. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Emma and Joe Jones. He served in the Marine Corps for five years, including time in Korea. He is survived by his wife, Loma R. Moose; daughters, Gina Terry and Stacy Godwin and their husbands Kenneth Terry and John Godwin; son, Kirby Moose and his wife Trish Moose and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler, with services to follow at 10:00 AM at the funeral home, officiated by James Robert Martin and Maxy Martin. Interment will be at Tyler Memorial Park Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be James Atchley, Butch McMichael, Colton Mebane, Jennifer Robinson, Steve Clewis, and Mike Turman. Top view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 2, 2019