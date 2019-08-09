Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth John Reis. View Sign Featured

TYLER - Ken Reis passed away peacefully at his home on August 3, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Loretta, his children Mark, Valerie, and Mike, beloved grandchildren, a few great-grandbabies, two sisters and many nieces and nephews.

Ken was born on March 20, 1932 and was raised in Vernon, Texas. He received an electrical engineering degree from Texas Tech, and spent his career as a Components Engineer over quality. His work required a security clearance; it was only after retirement he was able to confide that he had worked on the guidance system for the first cruise missile.

While his kids were young, he and Loretta bought land in East Texas where they built a home that was enjoyed by all for many years as a family retreat. After retirement, he and Loretta bought a home in Creede, Colorado where they could get away from the Texas heat. They made many good friends and he loved fishing in the area lakes and helping his neighbors with anything that needed "fixing".

He was an active member of Bible Study Fellowship for many years and greatly enjoyed studying God's word and encouraging others.

He always had an insatiable curiosity and a strong desire to learn and understand how things worked. He enjoyed spending time on the internet discovering then absorbing knowledge on any subject he found interesting.

Ken was a wonderful husband and father, a lover of his fellow man as well as all of God's creation, and a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. All his family and friends know where he is now and have the assurance we will see each other again. He will be missed, but we are happy to know he is once again strong and safe in the arms of his Savior.

The family would like to express our undying gratitude to the wonderful staff of East Texas Hospice and especially the Visiting Angels who cared for Dad with love and respect during the last months of his life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: East Texas Hospice, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701.

