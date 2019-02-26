Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Dale Howe. View Sign

Kenneth Dale Howe, 52, died February 22, 2019, at his home in Tyler, Texas, His Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his home. The Celebration will begin at 11:00 am for family and friends to visit and tell all their favorite "Dale" stories. Lunch will be served at 12:00 pm and the service at 1:00 pm.



Dale was born on October 5, 1966 in Bossier City, Louisiana. He was a Veteran of the



Dale was best known for his amazingly kind and giving heart he truly loved people and those blessed to know him; truly loved him. He loved to make people happy and he and David hosted many cookouts, game nights and other celebrations. Dale's motto "go big or go home," was often witnessed by those that had the blessing of being part of his life. Dale had an amazing love for his family and friends. Whether it was four wheeling, camping, playing marbles with friends or swimming in an ocean; he enjoyed life immensely, never taking a day for granted. Although Dale never had children of his own, he had many fur babies over the years that were most definitely "his children;" he adored them all, as they did him. If I had to speak a line that depicted his heart;



"Few things have such a huge impact on happiness and the enjoyment, depth and plain fun of life as the friendships we have." Dale loved big...just like he lived his life!



We choose not to say goodbye; but 'til we meet again. Reunited in Heaven with his mother, Marsha Jean Howe; father, Kenneth Dale Howe, Sr; his grandparents Earl and Ollie Mae Livingston, and many uncles, aunts and other friends and family. Survived by his husband, David Gee; sister, Tammy Friedman Lebo; brother, Tracey Howe; Nieces, Megan Clouse, Maddie Friedman, Makenzie Friedman and Baylee Howe; nephew, Blake Howe and abundance of loving cousins, aunts, uncles, great nieces and nephews and so many loving friends that he chose to call "family."



Matthew 5:4 - Blessed are those that mourn, for they shall be comforted.

