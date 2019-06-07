Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A celebration of life memorial service for Mr. Kelly Easley, 43, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 2pm at The Crosswalk Conference Center at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler with Ken Brumley and Shannon Barry officiating. A reception will follow the service at the church.



Kelly joined his mother in Heaven on the evening of Friday, May 31st, after a courageous battle with cancer for over 7 years. He was born in Longview, Texas to Mike and Tez Easley and grew up in Henderson graduating high school in 1994. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Southwest Texas State University and a master's degree from the



He is best known for his genius dry sense of humor, quick wit and sarcasm. He collected a group of very close friends through the years. Although he was an "only child," many would count him as their brother without hesitation. Kelly loved kayak fishing on the lake, watching college football, cruising in his Jeep, and being in the great outdoors. But, above all else, he enjoyed hanging out with his family and friends. He shared a very special bond and close friendship with his father, and he was a devoted and loving husband and father.



Preceding him in death was his mother, Montez Easley. He is survived by his best friend and wife, Kristy Easley; his two boys, Carter and Cooper; his father, Mike Easley, all of Tyler and his in-laws, Billy and Joy Hand of Henderson. He is also survived by extended family including several special aunts and uncles, cousins, brother and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. He is further survived by special friends who are also considered family. Kelly had a big heart and loved making all our lives full of laughter and fun.



Kelly was also a member of Green Acres Baptist Church and knew in his final days that he was close to being fully restored and reunited with Jesus Christ in Heaven. He was not afraid and entered eternity with the bravery and the unique grace he displayed throughout his life.



If desired, flowers may be sent directly to the Memorial Service at the Crosswalk Conference Center at Green Acres Baptist on Saturday between 1-2pm. Memorial donations can be made in Kelly's honor to Arp Elementary School via American State Bank in Arp, Texas or directly to the family of Kelly Easley via any American State Bank location or via Venmo - username @mkannard.



Special and sincere thanks to all of the wonderful and compassionate medical professionals who loved and cared for Kelly through this journey: Hospice of East Texas: Cammie Bedell, Sydney Goode, Dr. Laura Ferguson, Dr. Craig Gunter, Dr. West, Dr. O'Kelley; University of Texas in Tyler Cancer Center: Carol, Kelly, Kim, Dr. Kalife; MD Anderson Cancer Center: Dr. Vinod Ravi and Dr. Barry Feig. Also, thanks to Grace Works and Ken Brumley. You all impacted our lives tremendously and extended our days on Earth to be with this special man.

A celebration of life memorial service for Mr. Kelly Easley, 43, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 2pm at The Crosswalk Conference Center at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler with Ken Brumley and Shannon Barry officiating. A reception will follow the service at the church.Kelly joined his mother in Heaven on the evening of Friday, May 31st, after a courageous battle with cancer for over 7 years. He was born in Longview, Texas to Mike and Tez Easley and grew up in Henderson graduating high school in 1994. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Southwest Texas State University and a master's degree from the University of Texas in Tyler. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Kristy Hand-Easley, for 21 years and together they built a life they loved which included becoming the proud parents of two sons, Carter (15) and Cooper (8). Kelly most recently taught 3rd grade at Arp Elementary School where he was deeply adored by his students, fellow teachers, staff and administrators.He is best known for his genius dry sense of humor, quick wit and sarcasm. He collected a group of very close friends through the years. Although he was an "only child," many would count him as their brother without hesitation. Kelly loved kayak fishing on the lake, watching college football, cruising in his Jeep, and being in the great outdoors. But, above all else, he enjoyed hanging out with his family and friends. He shared a very special bond and close friendship with his father, and he was a devoted and loving husband and father.Preceding him in death was his mother, Montez Easley. He is survived by his best friend and wife, Kristy Easley; his two boys, Carter and Cooper; his father, Mike Easley, all of Tyler and his in-laws, Billy and Joy Hand of Henderson. He is also survived by extended family including several special aunts and uncles, cousins, brother and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. He is further survived by special friends who are also considered family. Kelly had a big heart and loved making all our lives full of laughter and fun.Kelly was also a member of Green Acres Baptist Church and knew in his final days that he was close to being fully restored and reunited with Jesus Christ in Heaven. He was not afraid and entered eternity with the bravery and the unique grace he displayed throughout his life.If desired, flowers may be sent directly to the Memorial Service at the Crosswalk Conference Center at Green Acres Baptist on Saturday between 1-2pm. Memorial donations can be made in Kelly's honor to Arp Elementary School via American State Bank in Arp, Texas or directly to the family of Kelly Easley via any American State Bank location or via Venmo - username @mkannard.Special and sincere thanks to all of the wonderful and compassionate medical professionals who loved and cared for Kelly through this journey: Hospice of East Texas: Cammie Bedell, Sydney Goode, Dr. Laura Ferguson, Dr. Craig Gunter, Dr. West, Dr. O'Kelley; University of Texas in Tyler Cancer Center: Carol, Kelly, Kim, Dr. Kalife; MD Anderson Cancer Center: Dr. Vinod Ravi and Dr. Barry Feig. Also, thanks to Grace Works and Ken Brumley. You all impacted our lives tremendously and extended our days on Earth to be with this special man. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Texas Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close