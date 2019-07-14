Services for Keith Tittle, 87, of Bullard will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roy Thoene officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Memorial Park under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Tittle passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 with family and friends by his side in Tyler. He was born September 23, 1931 in Mount Vernon.
He served his country proudly in the Navy for four years, then went on to become an entrepreneur and owned several businesses including a barber shop and RV park. He and his wife enjoyed showing and breeding paint horses for many years in Bullard. He was loved by many and will be sorely missed.
Keith is survived by his wife, Cherrye Tittle; his daughter, Angie Tittle; step-son, Gary Lawrance; brother, NE Tittle; sister, Anne Green; as well as 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 14, 2019