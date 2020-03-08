Memorial services for Sue Scritchfield, 77 of Tyler, are 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 9,2020 in the chapel of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Pickens officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service in the Chapel.
Kathryn Sue Scritchfield was born December 12, 1942 in Beaumont to the late A.J. and Opal Lee Black Scritchfield. She passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Tyler. She worked as a salesperson for Fowler Furniture for many years, and was a loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Joe Scritchfield. Survivors are her children, Turman Wayne Oldham and Tracie Birmingham; brother, Duane Scritchfield and wife, Becky; sister, Rebecca Ray and husband, Terry; four grandchildren, Kathryn Raymond, Megan Oldham, Connor Birmingham and Brandon Oldham; and one great-grandson, Alan Raymond.
Also by sisters-in laws, Sheri Scritchfield and Laura Scritchfield.
The family request that memorials be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX. 75701. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2020