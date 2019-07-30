Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn (Loram) Hermes. View Sign Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Rosary 7:00 PM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Tyler , TX Send Flowers Obituary

Kathryn Loram Hermes, age 90, died on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was born in Jamestown, North Dakota on August 6, 1928 to Emily and Andrew Loram. After graduating from The University of North Dakota with a Bachelors of Science in 1950, Kay immediately jumped on a Greyhound Bus and headed to the beach on Galveston Island, Texas. Her love for the ocean never faded.



Her career began as one of the first 16 employees at M.D. Anderson. She was a pioneer in cancer research, traveling across the state visiting hospitals and doctors' offices to help establish the first cancer registry in Texas.



Along the way, she established a dynamic social life where she was introduced to her future husband, Larry Hermes; they were soon married and started their family in Houston. Kay was a gourmet cook and loved entertaining; her broiled oysters added to her legendary New Years Eve parties. She and Larry were patrons of the Houston Symphony, Ballet, and fine arts. Raising their five children was one of Kay's greatest achievements, passing on her zest for life and sense of adventure to her children and all who knew her. Kay and Larry traveled extensively, always planning for their next adventure.



Returning to her career as an epidemiologist at M.D. Anderson, Kay wrote and edited the Lung Cancer Staging, Imaging and Lymph Node Classification Manual. She was president of the American Medical Writers Association, and she was dedicated to their lung cancer research program for 29 years. After retirement, her commitment extended to managing the Clifton F. Mountain Foundation.



In 2017, Kay left her beloved Houston to move to Tyler, Texas, where she enjoyed being closer to her family and grandchildren. Wherever she went she touched the lives of everyone she met. She will be greatly missed by all.



She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Lawrence M. Hermes. She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Lawrence and Patricia Hermes, Arthur Hermes and Susan Gray, Maria and Jeff Spencer, Amalie and Jeff Matthews, Carolyn and Bruce Vieau; along with her grandchildren, John, Louisa, Jessie, Violet, Nolan, Lucy, Annie and Kate.



A Rosary will be held July 30, 2019, at 7:00 PM, at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler, TX. A funeral mass honoring the life of Kathryn Loram Hermes will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Tyler. At a future date, there will be a memorial celebration of her life for her Houston friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Star of Hope Mission, 4848 Loop Central Dr., Ste. 500, Houston, TX, 77081, Highway 80 Mission, 109 S. Beckham, Ave., Tyler, TX 75702, or .



