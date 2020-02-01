Kathleen Frances McNeil, 71. Born March 21, 1948 in Ludlow, MA to Marvin and Loretta Humphries (nee Johnson). She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family January 27, 2020 in Tyler, a loving and giving lady that resided in Bullard before she passed. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Humphries, father Marvin (Tex) Humphries, step daughter Dena Schwarz, son Roger Gebo Jr., grandson Brandon Head, and grandson Kammon Gebo.
She is survived by her husband. James McNeil of Bullard, son David McCaskill of Tyler, daughter Melissa Daniels of Wills Point, son Jason Gebo of Bullard, her mother Loretta Humphries of Mineola, brother Dewey Humphries of Bullard, sister Daisy Cardona of Mineola, 34 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren. Per her wished she will be cremated. A memorial service is pending.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 1, 2020