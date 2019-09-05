Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Service 2:00 PM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Kathleen C. Eisenbach, 70 of Tyler will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family funeral Home Chapel with Dr. David Dykes officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery at 2003 Blue Mountain Blvd in Tyler, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mrs. Eisenbach passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Tyler. She was born June 28, 1949 in Las Cruses, NM to John and Ruth Armstrong Byrd. She was married to Rick Eisenbach on August 21, 1971 in Dallas Texas.



Kathleen was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church. Kathy graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1967, and she held the position of Assistant to her husband at Eisenbach Consulting, LLC in Tyler, Texas.



Kathleen was preceded in death by her father, John P. Byrd and Mother, Ruth Byrd of Las Cruces, NM. She is survived by her loving family including her husband, sons Raymond, Donny, Sandy, Cody and daughter Kerri and 4-loving grandchildren.



Kathy loved her Lord, she loved life and she was unconditionally devoted to her family, which she loved totally and completely and for whom she cared for in every possible way. She was the essence of a wonderful wife, mother sister and grandmother. Her unceasing post in this life was simply fulfilling her lifelong calling of loving and caring for her family.



Pallbearers will be Lonnie Chaman, Danny Hill, Tommy Knight, Mathew Miles, Jason Miles and Randy Miles.



Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.



If desired, memorials may be made to the Ray Comfort Living Waters ministry.



