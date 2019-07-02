On June 24th, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., Katherine "Kathy" Ashford Murphy returned to her Heavenly Home. She was 69 at the time of her death and passed away from complications of Alzheimer's Disease.
Kathy was born on December 13th, 1949 in Clairemore, Oklahoma. She graduated from Pryor High School in Pryor, Oklahoma and moved to Tyler, Texas in 1968. She worked several jobs before working at Mother Frances Hospital in H.R. for 14 years. She became a massage therapist in 1998 and worked for Disability Services of the Southwest until she retired. She enjoyed art, especially Oklahoma artists, Bill and Tracy Rabbit.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Lanny Murphy, her daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Roy Seat, her step-daughter, Amanda Murphy and step-daughter and step-son-in-law, Sarah and James Hudson. She is also survived by her two sisters, Carolyn Mitchell and husband, Jimmy and Maryann Spears and husband, Mark. She also leaves behind many loving friends.
Kathy was preceded in death by her son, Clint Massey, her father, Eugene Ashford, her mother, Bernice Girdner, step-mother, Oneida Ashford and an uncle, Joe Ashford.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, July 7th at 2:00 p.m. at Tyler Unity Church, 14024 TX-155, Tyler, TX 75703. If you desire to make a donation in lieu of flowers, please make it to the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 2, 2019