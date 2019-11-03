Services for Katherine Armstrong Grooms, 99 of Tyler are 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Tyler Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service.
Mrs. Grooms passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 in Tyler. She was born November 20, 1919 in Lamar County to the late Dick A. and Maggie Branson Armstrong. She graduated college and became a school teacher, and was always a loving housewife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Westwood Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hollie Grooms; daughter-in-law, Sheila Grooms; brothers, Roger and Richard Armstrong and sister, Helen Ruth Roling.
Survivors are son, Dickie Grooms of Tyler; daughter and son-in-law, Kay and Daniel Collins of Duncanville; two grandchildren, Anthony Grooms and April Norris and husband, Ryan and one great-grandson, Carter Norris.
Memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701. To view online, please go to, www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 3, 2019