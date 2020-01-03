Funeral services for Mrs. Katharyne Warren Pink, 94, Tyler is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at El Bethel Missionary Baptist, Overton, TX with Rev. Jarrett Polk, Sr. as eulogist. Burial will be in Warren Chapel Cemetery, Winona, TX under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Pink was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Pink, Sr.; sons, McKinley Pink and Don R. Pink.
Survivors include sons, Willie Pink, Jr., Clemmie C. Pink, and Milton (Letitia) Pink; daughter, Debora (Jacky) Gipson; 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
Public viewing will be Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 3, 2020