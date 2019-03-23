Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Kaspar Owen Holland, of Troup, TX, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Tyler. He was born April 8, 1996 in Springdale, Arkansas. He would have been 23 years old next month.



Kaspar's name means "Keeper of the Treasure," which is appropriate, considering the treasure he has become to so many, and the gift of himself he has so freely given in his 22 short years. He was a vessel for good. Kaspar knew how to be just what you needed, whenever you needed it. He cared from the deepest part of his heart. He wasn't afraid to be vulnerable. He spoke up to defend others and stood up for himself when he needed to. He knew how to make people feel important, and he didn't care whether you were black, white, or purple.



That he has departed this world is a tragedy that cannot be explained. Nothing can help us understand why he was taken so soon. No peace will come in our search for reason. Knowing he is with the Lord is our only solace for the pain and loss we feel. He wanted to use his life to make others happy. He did. He wanted to grow his hair out so he could donate it to a cancer patient. He didn't get the chance. Do it for him. He tried to be a light in the darkness. Will you carry the light for him now?



Kaspar leaves behind a devoted family who will miss him every day for their rest of their lives. Those lucky enough to be in his tribe include his parents, Karen and Michael, of Troup, TX and Bethel Heights, AR; brother, Shawn (Joey) of Bellevue, WA; and sister, Josie, of Malakoff, TX. He was a loving uncle to Riley and Raina. He had a special bond with his one and only uncle, Herschel, of Lowell, AR, and his Aunt "Ree Ree" Theresa (Philip) of Westville, OK. Their son, Colton, or "Kilt" as Kaspar liked to say, had a unique and special relationship with Kaspar that will serve as a reminder of the power of mentorship at a young age.



Kaspar loved his friends fiercely, especially the three musketeers - Mykel, Garet, and Gabe, and all his "peeps" from Chick-fil-A. Kaspar also loved dogs and he was a brother to two small dachshunds - Mandy and Marley. Should you wish to honor him, donating to an animal shelter, or even adopting an animal, would be a very nice way to pay tribute to him.



We hope you will join us at a Memorial Celebration, officiated by Minister Gary Albritton, for Kaspar's robust, abundant, joyous, precious life. The service will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Arp High School, in Arp, TX. In his memory, we encourage you to wear your favorite color, along with mis-matched socks. The services are being arranged by Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX, and a visitation will be held there on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 5-7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a monetary gift to a , or one of Kaspar's favorites - the Salvation Army of Smith County, 633 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler, TX 75702 or the Promised Land Dachshund Sanctuary, P.O. Box 826, Gardendale, TX 79758. You may also choose to perform an act of kindness, as he so often did.



Kaspar Owen Holland, of Troup, TX, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Tyler. He was born April 8, 1996 in Springdale, Arkansas. He would have been 23 years old next month.Kaspar's name means "Keeper of the Treasure," which is appropriate, considering the treasure he has become to so many, and the gift of himself he has so freely given in his 22 short years. He was a vessel for good. Kaspar knew how to be just what you needed, whenever you needed it. He cared from the deepest part of his heart. He wasn't afraid to be vulnerable. He spoke up to defend others and stood up for himself when he needed to. He knew how to make people feel important, and he didn't care whether you were black, white, or purple.That he has departed this world is a tragedy that cannot be explained. Nothing can help us understand why he was taken so soon. No peace will come in our search for reason. Knowing he is with the Lord is our only solace for the pain and loss we feel. He wanted to use his life to make others happy. He did. He wanted to grow his hair out so he could donate it to a cancer patient. He didn't get the chance. Do it for him. He tried to be a light in the darkness. Will you carry the light for him now?Kaspar leaves behind a devoted family who will miss him every day for their rest of their lives. Those lucky enough to be in his tribe include his parents, Karen and Michael, of Troup, TX and Bethel Heights, AR; brother, Shawn (Joey) of Bellevue, WA; and sister, Josie, of Malakoff, TX. He was a loving uncle to Riley and Raina. He had a special bond with his one and only uncle, Herschel, of Lowell, AR, and his Aunt "Ree Ree" Theresa (Philip) of Westville, OK. Their son, Colton, or "Kilt" as Kaspar liked to say, had a unique and special relationship with Kaspar that will serve as a reminder of the power of mentorship at a young age.Kaspar loved his friends fiercely, especially the three musketeers - Mykel, Garet, and Gabe, and all his "peeps" from Chick-fil-A. Kaspar also loved dogs and he was a brother to two small dachshunds - Mandy and Marley. Should you wish to honor him, donating to an animal shelter, or even adopting an animal, would be a very nice way to pay tribute to him.We hope you will join us at a Memorial Celebration, officiated by Minister Gary Albritton, for Kaspar's robust, abundant, joyous, precious life. The service will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Arp High School, in Arp, TX. In his memory, we encourage you to wear your favorite color, along with mis-matched socks. The services are being arranged by Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX, and a visitation will be held there on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 5-7 p.m.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a monetary gift to a , or one of Kaspar's favorites - the Salvation Army of Smith County, 633 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler, TX 75702 or the Promised Land Dachshund Sanctuary, P.O. Box 826, Gardendale, TX 79758. You may also choose to perform an act of kindness, as he so often did. Funeral Home Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler

7525 Old Jacksonville Highway

Tyler , TX 75703

(903) 581-2008 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations