Service Information Harwood Home For Funerals 208 W State St Black Mountain , NC 28711 (828)-669-2977 Send Flowers Obituary

Karen M. Scheidler, 71 of Old Fort passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019.



Mrs. Scheidler was born July 13, 1948 in Pennsylvania. She was the matriarch, honorably carrying the titles of Wife, Mom, Grandma, Teacher, and Soccer Coach to name a few. She enjoyed gardening, reading, painting and crafts. Karen was an avid world traveler, who loved France, and passionately teaching her family and students about the French culture. She was a French teacher with Chapel Hill, High School in Chapel Hill, Texas for 20 years. Karen was a member of Black Mountain United Methodist Church, volunteering her time with MANNA FoodBank and rescuing animals. After retiring, she became a collector of uniquely, beautiful "things".



Mrs. Scheidler is preceded in death by her parents, James and Ruth Dale and brother, Jeffrey Hess.



Karen is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Hal Scheidler in which the two of them together were amazing role models to their children and grandchildren; daughters, Michelle Ingle (Aaron) and Alison Bois (Brian); son, Evan Scheidler (Annie); and grandchildren, Edison, Gerard, Frederick, Parker, Sawyer and Scarlett.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials made to Karen's passions: MANNA FoodBank, 627 Swannanoa River Rd., Asheville, NC 28805 or Asheville Humane Society, 14 Forever Friend Lane, Asheville, NC 28806.



Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals.

Karen M. Scheidler, 71 of Old Fort passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019.Mrs. Scheidler was born July 13, 1948 in Pennsylvania. She was the matriarch, honorably carrying the titles of Wife, Mom, Grandma, Teacher, and Soccer Coach to name a few. She enjoyed gardening, reading, painting and crafts. Karen was an avid world traveler, who loved France, and passionately teaching her family and students about the French culture. She was a French teacher with Chapel Hill, High School in Chapel Hill, Texas for 20 years. Karen was a member of Black Mountain United Methodist Church, volunteering her time with MANNA FoodBank and rescuing animals. After retiring, she became a collector of uniquely, beautiful "things".Mrs. Scheidler is preceded in death by her parents, James and Ruth Dale and brother, Jeffrey Hess.Karen is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Hal Scheidler in which the two of them together were amazing role models to their children and grandchildren; daughters, Michelle Ingle (Aaron) and Alison Bois (Brian); son, Evan Scheidler (Annie); and grandchildren, Edison, Gerard, Frederick, Parker, Sawyer and Scarlett.A memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials made to Karen's passions: MANNA FoodBank, 627 Swannanoa River Rd., Asheville, NC 28805 or Asheville Humane Society, 14 Forever Friend Lane, Asheville, NC 28806.Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 4, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close