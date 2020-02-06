Service Information Chandler Memorial Funeral Home - Chandler 205 South Broad Street Chandler , TX 75758 (903)-849-6145 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Karen Colbert Haley of Murchison are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home with Tommy Payne officiating. A private interment will follow at Concord Cemetery.



She passed away on January 31, 2020 in Houston.



Karen was born May 29, 1963 in Dallas, Texas the daughter of Gene Colbert and Betty Towery. She loved canning, crocheting, baking and cooking. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be greatly missed.



She was preceded in death by her father and two sisters, Nora Anderson and Demita Valentine.



Karen is survived by her loving husband Hugh Haley of Murchison; son Jason Tiner and wife Kristi of Winona; step son, Charles Hugh Haley and wife Julie of Tyler; step daughter Bonnie Rose Haley of Bullard; four siblings, Bob Edwards of Florida, Sam Colbert of Vardaman, Mississippi, Gina Hall of Vardaman, Mississippi, Wendy Plum of Mansfield; six grandchildren, Brook, Genna, Braden, Hayden, Austin and Landen.



Visitation will be held on Friday from 6-8:00 P.M. at the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.



