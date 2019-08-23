Service Information Chandler Memorial Funeral Home - Chandler 205 South Broad Street Chandler , TX 75758 (903)-849-6145 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Tyler Christian Fellowship Send Flowers Obituary

A Celebration of the Life of June Valliere will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Tyler Christian Fellowship with Rev. Joe Canal officiating.



June passed away on August 22, 2019 in Tyler.



June Venable Valliere was born January 29, 1950 in Tyler, Texas the daughter of John Andrew Venable and Sally Mae Walter Venable. She was a member of Tyler Christian Fellowship. She was a very talented artist who loved to paint and belonged to the Tyler Quilt Guild. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.



She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Nanetta, Alice, Sue and Margorie and brother Nolen.



She is survived by her loving husband Bob Valliere of Chandler; two sons, Robert Valliere Jr. of Tyler, Kenneth Valliere and wife Joanna of Sugar Land; brother Kenneth Andrew Venable and wife Jane of San Angelo; two sisters, Joan Corley of San Angelo, Jane Wilha and husband Conal; two grandchildren, Nicholas Andrew Valliere, Ashton Claire Valliere and numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of East Texas Foundation 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701 or



You may light a candle or write condolences to the family at:



