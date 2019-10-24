Service Information Autry Funeral Home 1025 SE Loop 456 Jacksonville , TX 75766 (903)-586-6262 Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis June Vermillion McClintock -Long-time resident of Richardson, Texas passed away suddenly on Saturday October 20, 2019 in Dallas, TX at the age of 77.



"June" was born on June 13th, 1942 in Frankston, Texas to Minnie and Jesse Vermillion. She graduated from Frankston High School. She moved to Dallas and began working as a book keeper. June met her husband Gary married and raised two children. After raising her children, June worked as the office Manager for the Richardson Youth Soccer Association for over 35 years retiring in 2015.



She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gary McClintock, her two children Kent McClintock of Pottsboro and Tina McClintock of Garland. She is also survived by brothers Bob Vermillion and Bill Vermillion both of Tyler. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, as well as her two sisters Hazel Bourland and Rosemary Carrington and her brother Sonny Vermillion. June also leaves behind a many nieces, nephews and cousins.



A funeral service is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Frankston with Brother George Folmar officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 9 a.m. Mrs. McClintock will be laid to rest at Frankston City Cemetery.



The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the SPCA of Texas, the or any charity that brings her friends or family joy.



