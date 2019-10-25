Service Information Chandler Memorial Funeral Home - Chandler 205 South Broad Street Chandler , TX 75758 (903)-849-6145 Funeral service 3:00 PM West Lake Baptist Church Chandler , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for June Grabowski will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 3 p.m. at West Lake Baptist Church in Chandler, Texas with Bro. Lee Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Chandler Memorial Cemetery.



Betty June Grabowski, 77, of Weatherford, Texas, formerly Chandler, Texas, passed away October 22, 2019. She was born on June 22, 1942 in Flint, Texas to Steve and Laverne (Wyatt) Terrell.



June graduated from John Tyler High School and then attended Tyler Junior College where she received her associate's degree in Secretarial Studies. At the age of 20, June moved to San Antonio, Texas to live with her oldest sister and went to work at Commercial Credit, where she met the love of her life, James David Grabowski. On July 4, 1963 the two were married. Together, they raised two children, Valerie and David. June was a floral designer for years working side by side with her mother. Together they created beauty in each and every arrangement. Their work was not only hard, but very detailed and always done with love and compassion. She had a passion for her grandkids, spending time with family, and serving the children and youth of West Lake Baptist Church. June loved to travel, go fishing, and spending time tending to her yard and flower beds. She was known for her infectious laugh and her kind and compassionate spirit.



June is preceded in death by her parents, as well as her sister JoRene Cyr and brother, Tony Terrell.



She is survived by her husband of fifty-six years, Jim Grabowski; daughter, Valerie Osterhoudt; son and daughter-in-love, David and Traci Grabowski; grandchildren, Ashley Holder and husband Gary, Austyn Grabowski, and Grace Osterhoudt; great-grandchildren, Ava Claire and Bryndle Holder, all from Weatherford, Texas; siblings Janette Collard, Peggy Marks and husband, Vince, and Terry Terrell and wife, Gay, all from Chandler, and Cozette Watson and husband, Jerry, from Cat Spring, Texas, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.



Serving as pallbearers will be Steve Waston, Mark Watson, Scoot Terrell, Squeaky Terrell, Ronnie Marks and Kenneth Marks.



You may light a candle or write condolences to the family at



