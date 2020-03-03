Service Information Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home 905 South Commerce Street Overton , TX 75684 903/8343111 Send Flowers Obituary

June Emaline Gilstrap, 91, of Overton, passed away on February 29, 2020, in Overton, Texas. She was born August 4, 1928 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma to the late Andrew and Gladys Tuttle.



Funeral services for June Gilstrap will be 11:00 am, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home Chapel, Overton, Texas with Reverend Wade Duck officiating. Burial will be at the Overton City Cemetery.



Visitation will be 10:00 am, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.



She married the love of her life, L.W. (Tink) Gilstrap on October 4, 1947 in Laird Hill, Texas. She lived in Snyder, Texas for 22 years and then was a longtime resident of Overton and surrounding area for the past 46 years. She was a longtime active member of Overton Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed crafting, camping and traveling in their motor home. She worked for 27 years as the cafeteria manager at different school districts and actively worked and supported all her son's school activities.



Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, L.W. (Tink) Gilstrap, 3 sisters, Juanita Mercer, Virginia Graham and Karlena Jackson; 2 brothers, Andy Tuttle and Don Tuttle.



Survivors include her sons, Lonnie Gilstrap and Mark Gilstrap; brother, Carlos Tuttle; 8 grandchildren, Jason Gilstrap, Kristen Hildebrand, Alyson Troung, Ami Henderson, Angie Gilstrap, Teresa Choate, Brian Gilstrap and Matt Gilstrap and 16 great-grandchildren.



Pallbearers are Brian Gilstrap, Jason Gilstrap, Matt Gilstrap, Tim Hildebrand, Andrew Troung and Randal Johnson. Honorary pallbearer is Charles



Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.



