Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Graveside service 2:00 PM Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery Tyler , TX Send Flowers Obituary

A graveside service for Julie Lynne Edmonds, 60, of Bullard will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler with Pastor Scott Wiley officiating.



Mrs. Edmonds passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was born March 25, 1959 in New Orleans, Louisiana to John Andrew McClain and Bonnie June Hill McClain.



Julie graduated from the American School in London. She and her husband, Curtis were members of a Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Committee. She was an avid crafter and enjoyed sharing her passion with others. She enjoyed spending time on scenic drives, watching wildlife and fishing with her husband.



Julie was preceded in death by her father, John McClain and her stepdaughter, Michelle Roe. She is survived by her loving family including her mother, June McClain; her husband of 35 years, Curtis Edmonds; sister, Jamie Valentine and husband Buddy; stepson-in-law, James Roe; stepson, Chris Edmonds and wife Cassie; granddaughters, Ashley Brunt, Morgan Roe, and Chloe Roe; great-grandsons, Gavyn Carter, Jackson Carter, and Mason Roe; nephew, John Valentine and wife Danielle; niece, Katie Whittiker and husband Cody; and great-nieces, Macie Whittiker and Kaylee Whittiker.



