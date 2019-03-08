Funeral service for Mrs. Julia Mae Anthony, 91, Tyler will be held on Saturday, Noon at First Bethel Temple COGIC with Bishop Larry Wade, eulogist. Burial will follow in Lee Springs Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mrs. Anthony transitioned on February 26, 2019.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2019