Memorial graveside service for Mrs. Judy Thomas, 76, of Holly Lake Ranch, TX will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Roselawn Cemetery in Mineola, TX. Mrs. Thomas passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Winnsboro, TX.
Judy was born on June 15, 1943 in Montclair, NJ to the late Milton and Anne (Krysl) Doolittle. She married Harry Thomas on August 6, 1988 in Tyler and later moved to Holly Lake Ranch in 1993. Judy could often times be found reading, working in her garden, or taking care of her cat, Sweet Pea.
Mrs. Thomas was survived by her husband of 31 years, Harry Thomas of Holly Lake Ranch; son, Steve LeVoy of Blessing, Tx ; daughter, Barbara Kenning and husband, Jim of Longview, Amanda, LeVoy of Flint ; grandchildren, Olivia LeVoy and Therese Kenning; and great -grandchildren, Elizabeth, Michael and Thomas Kenning.
She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 25, 2019