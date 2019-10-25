Service Information Croley Funeral Home - Hawkins 602 E Blackbourn Street Hawkins , TX 75765 (903)-769-2144 Graveside service 12:00 PM Roselawn Cemetery Mineola , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial graveside service for Mrs. Judy Thomas, 76, of Holly Lake Ranch, TX will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Roselawn Cemetery in Mineola, TX. Mrs. Thomas passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Winnsboro, TX.



Judy was born on June 15, 1943 in Montclair, NJ to the late Milton and Anne (Krysl) Doolittle. She married Harry Thomas on August 6, 1988 in Tyler and later moved to Holly Lake Ranch in 1993. Judy could often times be found reading, working in her garden, or taking care of her cat, Sweet Pea.



Mrs. Thomas was survived by her husband of 31 years, Harry Thomas of Holly Lake Ranch; son, Steve LeVoy of Blessing, Tx ; daughter, Barbara Kenning and husband, Jim of Longview, Amanda, LeVoy of Flint ; grandchildren, Olivia LeVoy and Therese Kenning; and great -grandchildren, Elizabeth, Michael and Thomas Kenning.



She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother.



Memorial graveside service for Mrs. Judy Thomas, 76, of Holly Lake Ranch, TX will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Roselawn Cemetery in Mineola, TX. Mrs. Thomas passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Winnsboro, TX.Judy was born on June 15, 1943 in Montclair, NJ to the late Milton and Anne (Krysl) Doolittle. She married Harry Thomas on August 6, 1988 in Tyler and later moved to Holly Lake Ranch in 1993. Judy could often times be found reading, working in her garden, or taking care of her cat, Sweet Pea.Mrs. Thomas was survived by her husband of 31 years, Harry Thomas of Holly Lake Ranch; son, Steve LeVoy of Blessing, Tx ; daughter, Barbara Kenning and husband, Jim of Longview, Amanda, LeVoy of Flint ; grandchildren, Olivia LeVoy and Therese Kenning; and great -grandchildren, Elizabeth, Michael and Thomas Kenning.She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 25, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close