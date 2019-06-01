Funeral services for Judy Dell Cagle Malone, age 73, of the New Harmony Community are scheduled for 2:30 P.M. Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the New Harmony Baptist Church with Rev. Robbie Caldwell and Rev. Took Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the New Harmony Cemetery with services under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. Judy passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Hospice of East Texas. She was born February 19, 1946 in Tyler, Texas to the late Lee Roy and Annie Dell (Todd) Cagle. She attended John Tyler High School and worked as a hairdresser for over 50 years. Judy was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Lee Cagle. Judy is survived by her loving husband of almost 57 years, Don Malone of New Harmony; son & daughter-in-law, Curt & Missy Malone of Lindale; daughter & son-in-law, Holli & Mike Cunningham of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; brother & sister-in-law, Roy & Peggy Cagle of Tyler; sister & brother-in-law, Martha & Don Walker of Tyler; grandchildren, Shelbi Smith of Piedmont, Oklahoma, Madison Smith and husband, Conner of Lindale, and Malone Cunningham of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Serving as pallbearers will be Noland Malone, Richard Rounsavall, Joey Stanger, Lonny Uzzell, David Thedford and Sid Boyette. Honorary pallbearers are "The Ya Ya's".
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of East Texas Homeplace, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 or the New Harmony Baptist Church Building Fund, 10251 FM 724, Tyler, TX 75704.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 1, 2019