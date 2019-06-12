Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith P. Chaump. View Sign Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

A Requiem Mass for Judith P. Chaump, 82, of Tyler will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Flint, TX with the Rev. James Rowland officiating.



Surrounded by family, Mrs. Chaump passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, after a brief illness. Born July 1, 1936 in Hartford, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Peter Albert Plikaitis and Anna (Melesko) Plikaitis.



Judy attended public schools and evening college while working as an engineering assistant at Pratt & Whitney's East Hartford Research Center. She married Louis Chaump on May 3, 1958. The next forty years led them to Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana and Texas.



Judy was preceded in death by her parents and brother. She is survived by her loving family including her husband; her children, Susan Nichols and husband Robert of Houston, Louis Chaump and daughter Milan of Driftwood, TX, Anthony Chaump of Buda, TX and children, Kristin, Kaitlin and Matthew, Peter Chaump and wife Julie of Dallas and their children Isabella, Danielle and Alexander and Jessica Evans and husband Aaron of Austin and their children, Walker and Luke.



Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and a rosary from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the , 1301 S. Broadway, Tyler, TX 75701.



