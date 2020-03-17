Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

A graveside service for Juanita Jean Schuelein Hagan, 86, of Whitehouse will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Whitehouse Cemetery with Rev. Von Dawson and Rev. Trey Burns officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mrs. Hagan passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Tyler. She was born August 5, 1933 near Pond Creek, Oklahoma to Herman and Doris Schuelein.



Juanita graduated from high school in Lamont, Oklahoma and then attended Phillips University in Enid. She married Robert E. Hagan on February 24, 1957. Their marriage lasted 63 years. Robert was stationed in Ardmore, OK until the family moved to Whitehouse, where Juanita took care of their three children. Later, she worked for Whitehouse ISD in the Tax Office and the Central Administration from 1972 to 1993. Her favorite pastimes were travel, arts and crafts, mahjong and sewing. She spent 25 years in The



Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Kenneth Schuelein of Elk City, OK; and her brother, Stanley Schuelein of Lamont, OK. She is survived by her loving family including her husband; her son, David Hagan of Orlando, FL; son, Mark Hagan and wife Lisa of Houston; daughter, Jean Ann Conn of Grapevine; brother, Vernon Schuelein and wife Jane of Fox Island, WA; sister-in-law, Maxine Schuelein of Elk City, OK; sister-in-law, Vicky Schuelein of Lamont, OK; and brother-in-law, Joe Hagan and wife Mona of Whitehouse. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Landon Hagan and wife Becca (Houston), Clayton Hagan and wife Rachel (Dallas), Kaylan Hanna and husband Trent (Lakeland, FL), Sarah Culpepper and husband Josh (Whitehouse) and Adam Conn (Grapevine); as well as three great-grandchildren, Patrick Hagan, Avery Culpepper, and Austin Culpepper; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Landon Hagan, Clayton Hagan, Adam Conn, Josh Culpepper, Trent Hanna, and Ronnye Terry.



Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy., Tyler.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Whitehouse United Methodist Church, 405 W. Main, Whitehouse, TX 75791, Methodist Children's Home, 1111 Herring Ave., Waco, TX 76708-9903, or The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701.



A graveside service for Juanita Jean Schuelein Hagan, 86, of Whitehouse will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Whitehouse Cemetery with Rev. Von Dawson and Rev. Trey Burns officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.Mrs. Hagan passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Tyler. She was born August 5, 1933 near Pond Creek, Oklahoma to Herman and Doris Schuelein.Juanita graduated from high school in Lamont, Oklahoma and then attended Phillips University in Enid. She married Robert E. Hagan on February 24, 1957. Their marriage lasted 63 years. Robert was stationed in Ardmore, OK until the family moved to Whitehouse, where Juanita took care of their three children. Later, she worked for Whitehouse ISD in the Tax Office and the Central Administration from 1972 to 1993. Her favorite pastimes were travel, arts and crafts, mahjong and sewing. She spent 25 years in The Smith County Extension Education Association and was a member of the Smith County Retired Teacher Assoc. She was an active member of Whitehouse United Methodist Church, teaching Sunday school and worked in various offices there, including United Methodist Women. Robert and Juanita were selected Mr. and Mrs. Yesteryear of Whitehouse in 2004.Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Kenneth Schuelein of Elk City, OK; and her brother, Stanley Schuelein of Lamont, OK. She is survived by her loving family including her husband; her son, David Hagan of Orlando, FL; son, Mark Hagan and wife Lisa of Houston; daughter, Jean Ann Conn of Grapevine; brother, Vernon Schuelein and wife Jane of Fox Island, WA; sister-in-law, Maxine Schuelein of Elk City, OK; sister-in-law, Vicky Schuelein of Lamont, OK; and brother-in-law, Joe Hagan and wife Mona of Whitehouse. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Landon Hagan and wife Becca (Houston), Clayton Hagan and wife Rachel (Dallas), Kaylan Hanna and husband Trent (Lakeland, FL), Sarah Culpepper and husband Josh (Whitehouse) and Adam Conn (Grapevine); as well as three great-grandchildren, Patrick Hagan, Avery Culpepper, and Austin Culpepper; and numerous nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be Landon Hagan, Clayton Hagan, Adam Conn, Josh Culpepper, Trent Hanna, and Ronnye Terry.Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy., Tyler.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Whitehouse United Methodist Church, 405 W. Main, Whitehouse, TX 75791, Methodist Children's Home, 1111 Herring Ave., Waco, TX 76708-9903, or The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 17, 2020

