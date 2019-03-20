Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Services for Juanita Harris Stokes, 93, of Tyler, will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church on Hwy 110 in Tyler, with Rev. Danny Barnett officiating. A short visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will be at Bascom Cemetery under the direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home.



Mrs. Stokes passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Tyler. She was born on February 8, 1926 to O.E. and Sally Harris of Chapel Hill.



Mrs. Stokes graduated from Chapel Hill in 1944. She worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. She married A.D. (Jack) Stokes, of Tyler, on June 4, 1949. She was a lifetime member of Victory Assembly of God Church, where she played the organ, piano, and guitar. She loved fishing, camping, and gardening.



Mrs. Stokes was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jack; and brothers Walter, Roy, and Mosher Harris.



Mrs. Stokes is survived by her son Robert and his wife Barbara of Whitehouse; and her brother Floyd and his wife Lola of Chapel Hill. She was a proud grandmother of three grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be: Greg Harris, Ricky Stokes, Bubba Stokes, Dan McGill, Todd Worthy, and Michael Burton.



A special thank you to the staff at Briarcliff nursing home for the loving care they gave to Mrs. Stokes.



Services for Juanita Harris Stokes, 93, of Tyler, will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church on Hwy 110 in Tyler, with Rev. Danny Barnett officiating. A short visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will be at Bascom Cemetery under the direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home.Mrs. Stokes passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Tyler. She was born on February 8, 1926 to O.E. and Sally Harris of Chapel Hill.Mrs. Stokes graduated from Chapel Hill in 1944. She worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. She married A.D. (Jack) Stokes, of Tyler, on June 4, 1949. She was a lifetime member of Victory Assembly of God Church, where she played the organ, piano, and guitar. She loved fishing, camping, and gardening.Mrs. Stokes was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jack; and brothers Walter, Roy, and Mosher Harris.Mrs. Stokes is survived by her son Robert and his wife Barbara of Whitehouse; and her brother Floyd and his wife Lola of Chapel Hill. She was a proud grandmother of three grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.Pallbearers will be: Greg Harris, Ricky Stokes, Bubba Stokes, Dan McGill, Todd Worthy, and Michael Burton.A special thank you to the staff at Briarcliff nursing home for the loving care they gave to Mrs. Stokes. Funeral Home Lloyd James Funeral Home

1011 East First Street

Tyler , TX 757013308

(903) 597-6611 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close