Jozell C. Pullum

Service Information
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX
75702
(903)-526-5555
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX 75702
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
Winona, TX
Obituary
Funeral services for Mrs. Jozell C. Pullum, 86, Winona is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Winona, TX with Rev. M. L. Collins as eulogist. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.

Mrs. Pullum died July 2, 2019. She was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include daughter, Lureda (Michael) Hawkins, Gladewater, TX; son, Rance (Chennal) Pullum, Whitehouse, TX; brother, Melvin Childs, Garland, TX; and sister, Juanita Lott; Winona, TX; 8 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Public viewing will be Friday, July 5, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 5, 2019
