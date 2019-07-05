Funeral services for Mrs. Jozell C. Pullum, 86, Winona is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Winona, TX with Rev. M. L. Collins as eulogist. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Pullum died July 2, 2019. She was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include daughter, Lureda (Michael) Hawkins, Gladewater, TX; son, Rance (Chennal) Pullum, Whitehouse, TX; brother, Melvin Childs, Garland, TX; and sister, Juanita Lott; Winona, TX; 8 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, July 5, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 5, 2019