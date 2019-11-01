Service Information Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Directors, Inc. 206 West South Lindale , TX 75771 (903)-882-3141 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Joyce Sanborn Powell, age 89 of Tyler, Texas, are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Lindale, Texas with Rev. Michael Peschke officiating. Interment will follow at the Lindale City Cemetery under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.



Joyce passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 in Tyler, Texas, but she was formerly of Lindale, Texas. She was born January 27, 1930 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to the late Clyde Ross and Emily (Trevarthen) Sanborn. Joyce lived in Tyler for the last 10 years and had previously lived in Lindale for 25 years. Before that Joyce traveled the states and parts of the world as a Navy officer's wife. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lindale where she was an avid member of the Busy Bees Quilters. In addition to being a long term member of Eastern Star, before her husband's retirement from the Navy, Joyce volunteered several hundreds of hours as an American Red Cross volunteer including training babysitters, putting together baby layettes, knitting baby outfits for enlistees' newborns, and a myriad of other projects, including being a local Red Cross Coordinator. Joyce enjoyed traveling abroad to places such as Spain, Gibraltar, Panama, and Israel. As members of the Shriner's RV group, she and David enjoyed taking local road trips to Shriner events, and then playing card games and visiting. Most of her life, Joyce was known best as a preacher's wife, then as an officer's wife (as the Chaplain's wife), and once again a preacher's wife. While she was appreciative of these titles, unknown to many, she was also a Century 21 Real Estate Agent and Broker before she and David retired to Lindale. If asked, she was most likely to identify herself as a Navy officer's wife and a preacher's wife. She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, the Lindale Methodist pastor known best as Dr. David J Powell (in 2004) and her only brother, Robert R. Sanborn. Joyce is survived by a daughter, Diana L. Powell Bittle and husband, James (USN-Ret); son, David D. Powell and wife, Barbara; daughter, Debora J. Aubuchon and husband, Charles; daughter, Norka G. Constantine; grandchildren, Scott Powell, Chad Ross Powell, Matt Ward, Nikki Aubuchon, Elizabeth Varney, Emily Bittle, David Bittle, Katie Powell, and Brett Powell, brother-in-law, Glen H. Powell; sister-in-law, Virginia Lind Sanborn; nieces, Belinda Powell Aaron, Elizabeth Powell, Vickie Sanborn Dewar, and D'Dree Sanborn Stidham; and nephews, Rick and Doug Sanborn. Serving as pallbearers will be Clint Bamert, Scott Powell, Chad Powell, David Bittle, Brett Powell, and Nelson Fowler. Family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.



