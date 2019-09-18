Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Moore (Barry) Gibbs. View Sign Service Information First Christian Church 4202 S Broadway Ave Tyler, TX 75701 Send Flowers Obituary

TYLER - Joyce Moore Barry Gibbs, "Dotsey," 84, of Tyler, TX, passed away peacefully September 12, 2019. She was born July 11, 1935 in Dallas, TX to Vin and Emily "Petey" Moore. Joyce graduated from Tyler High in 1953. She earned a business degree from Texas Christian University in 1957. Until her passing, she was an active member of the Girls of '53 and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.

Visitation will be held Sunday, September 15, from 4-6 PM at her home, 1120 Ashwood Drive, Tyler, TX. A memorial service will be held at First Christian Church, Tyler, Monday at 2:30 PM with Reverend Chris Pulliam officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Christian Church, Meals on Wheels, or Hospice of East Texas.

Joyce was a devout member of First Christian Church, Tyler for 62 years where she poured her love into others. She served as an elder, chairman of sanctuary guild, member of memorials committee, member and treasure of Believer's Sunday School class, former chair of Christian Women's Fellowship, membership committee and secretary to the senior minister.

Joyce was an avid seamstress, spending many hours sewing clothing for her children and grandchildren or monogramming everything they owned. When she wasn't serving at her church, it is likely you would have found her shopping at Talbots, drinking a Dr. Pepper, watching a TCU or Longview football game, or the Aggie Band; or enjoying herself at an estate sale looking for more apple decor for her home!

Joyce is survived by her daughters, Kay Davis of Tyler, Jill Wallace and husband Mike of Ponta, whom she shared with her former spouse, Ed Barry (Jan Barry); grandchildren Austin Davis, of Tyler, Whitney Davis of Tyler, Madeline Wallace Claiborne (Jalen Claiborne) of Longview, Callie Wallace Parrish (David Parrish) of Fort Worth, and Lacey Wallace of Washington, DC; her brother, Doc Moore (Darla Moore), sisters-in-law Karen Moore, Martha Barry Ewing (Mac Ewing); nieces Kris Moore, Kelley Moore Simmons, and Traci Moore Bennett. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Earl Gibbs, her daughter, Holly Barry, and brother, Jack Moore.

Joyce Moore Barry Gibbs is in heaven today not because she was a good woman, which she was, not because of her servant's heart, not because she was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, friend, but because she opened her heart to receive Jesus Christ as her Savior and Lord. She is in heaven today because she trusted in the cross and the resurrection. We can have peace in our hearts knowing we will see her again.

