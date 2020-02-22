Joyce Matlock, age 78, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 in Kilgore, Texas. Joyce was born on Friday, September 19, 1941 in Tyler, Texas to Clinton and Ovie Matlock.
Joyce has always been a hard worker; she worked for General Electric in 1963 before the company converted over to Trane, where she worked for 36 years. She enjoyed going to the boats and watching Dancing with the Stars. Joyce loved spending precious time with her grandchildren and traveling the world after her retirement. She liked red roses, listening to country music and nurturing her pets. Joyce will be dearly missed.
Joyce is survived by daughter Lisa (Gary) Dyer; son Shannon (Terri) Green; grandchildren Kristy Dyer, Nathan Dyer, Stephanie Dyer, Hannah Nipp, Jessica Green, Nicole Weeks and Vincent Friemel; great-grandchildren Austin Gibson, Natalie Dyer, Mason Gibson, Kadence Dyer, Nate Dyer, Jace Weeks, Kassidy Garland, Jayden Weeks and Lila Dyer.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents Clinton William Matlock and Ovie Marie Garland; sister Marie Russell; and son Douglas Nipp.
A funeral service for Joyce will occur Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Tyler Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 22, 2020