Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Joyce Marie Freeman, 85, of Tyler are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 in the chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home with Dr. Charles Dodson and Lon Graham officiating. Burial will be in Tyler Memorial Park.



She was born on April 10, 1934 in Anderson County to the late Riley Lee and Maggie Morrell Wedgeworth.



Mrs. Freeman was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed playing bridge, vacationing and valued time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of The Woods Baptist Church. She was active in the children's ministry, sang in the choir and taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She enjoyed life and was welcomed into Jesus' arms on September 3, 2019.



She is survived by her five daughters: Deborah Raney and husband Larry, Jennie Lumpkin, Donna Ingle, Ginger Christiansen and husband Kim and Rebecca Malone and husband Markl; her 18 grandchildren; her 19 1/2 great grandchildren; her brother Jack Wedgeworth and her sister Sue Toups.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald Beryl Freeman; her daughter Maggie Beth Jennings; her three brothers John Wedgeworth, R.L. Wedgeworth and Doyce Wedgeworth and her two sisters Dorothy Brown and Geraldine Rogers.



Pallbearers will be Chris Jennings, Clint Raney, Andrew Peacock, Dane Peacock, Alex Ingle and Jacob Christiansen.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home.



Funeral services for Joyce Marie Freeman, 85, of Tyler are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 in the chapel of Lloyd James Funeral Home with Dr. Charles Dodson and Lon Graham officiating. Burial will be in Tyler Memorial Park.She was born on April 10, 1934 in Anderson County to the late Riley Lee and Maggie Morrell Wedgeworth.Mrs. Freeman was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed playing bridge, vacationing and valued time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of The Woods Baptist Church. She was active in the children's ministry, sang in the choir and taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She enjoyed life and was welcomed into Jesus' arms on September 3, 2019.She is survived by her five daughters: Deborah Raney and husband Larry, Jennie Lumpkin, Donna Ingle, Ginger Christiansen and husband Kim and Rebecca Malone and husband Markl; her 18 grandchildren; her 19 1/2 great grandchildren; her brother Jack Wedgeworth and her sister Sue Toups.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald Beryl Freeman; her daughter Maggie Beth Jennings; her three brothers John Wedgeworth, R.L. Wedgeworth and Doyce Wedgeworth and her two sisters Dorothy Brown and Geraldine Rogers.Pallbearers will be Chris Jennings, Clint Raney, Andrew Peacock, Dane Peacock, Alex Ingle and Jacob Christiansen.The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close