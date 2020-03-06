Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Memorial service 2:30 PM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Send Flowers Obituary

A memorial service for Joyce Louise Cain, 91, of Tyler, will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ron Wells officiating. A private burial will take place at Williams Cemetery.



Joyce Cain passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 in Tyler. She was born November 7, 1928 in Abilene, Texas to George W. Gilliam and Myrtle Parker Gilliam.



Joyce was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church for 42 years. She graduated from Tyler High School. She held the position of telephone operator with Southwestern Bell/AT&T for 30 years. She loved to play volleyball, bowling, and practical jokes. She loved gospel and country music.



Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Cain. She is survived by her loving family including her sisters, Lucille Franklin of Clyde, Bonnie Sanders of Lindale, Nancy Murdock of Abilene; brother, Mervin Gilliam of Abilene; daughter, Pat Dickerson of Tyler; son, Calvin Cain and wife Karla of Whitehouse; grandchildren, Courtney and Austin Hill, Shannon and Sean Early of Abilene, Chris and Whitney Cain, and Casey and Tessi Cain of Tyler; great-grandchildren, Shelby Gilbreath of Lubbock, Caylee and Lance Collier and Turner White of Abilene, Caroline and Thomas Cain, Charli Getches and Matti Cain of Tyler; and great-great-grandson, Grayson Votaw of Lubbock.



Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.



Special thanks to Carol Turner for taking care of her, as well as Christina her aide, Lee McGraw and Emily as nurses.



Honorary pallbearers are the Green Acres Baptist Church "JOY" Sunday school class.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Traditions Hospice, 1820 Shiloh Road, Suite 1105, Tyler, TX 75703



A memorial service for Joyce Louise Cain, 91, of Tyler, will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ron Wells officiating. A private burial will take place at Williams Cemetery.Joyce Cain passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 in Tyler. She was born November 7, 1928 in Abilene, Texas to George W. Gilliam and Myrtle Parker Gilliam.Joyce was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church for 42 years. She graduated from Tyler High School. She held the position of telephone operator with Southwestern Bell/AT&T for 30 years. She loved to play volleyball, bowling, and practical jokes. She loved gospel and country music.Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Cain. She is survived by her loving family including her sisters, Lucille Franklin of Clyde, Bonnie Sanders of Lindale, Nancy Murdock of Abilene; brother, Mervin Gilliam of Abilene; daughter, Pat Dickerson of Tyler; son, Calvin Cain and wife Karla of Whitehouse; grandchildren, Courtney and Austin Hill, Shannon and Sean Early of Abilene, Chris and Whitney Cain, and Casey and Tessi Cain of Tyler; great-grandchildren, Shelby Gilbreath of Lubbock, Caylee and Lance Collier and Turner White of Abilene, Caroline and Thomas Cain, Charli Getches and Matti Cain of Tyler; and great-great-grandson, Grayson Votaw of Lubbock.Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.Special thanks to Carol Turner for taking care of her, as well as Christina her aide, Lee McGraw and Emily as nurses.Honorary pallbearers are the Green Acres Baptist Church "JOY" Sunday school class.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Traditions Hospice, 1820 Shiloh Road, Suite 1105, Tyler, TX 75703 Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close