Services for Joyce Harlan, 87, of Tyler will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Pollard United Methodist Church with Rev. Stephen Rhoads officiating. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



Mrs. Harlan passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Tyler. She was born October 4, 1932 in Chataignier, Louisiana to Eddie Joseph Sonnier and Irene



Joyce was a loving and devoted wife and mother who was always full of laughter and could often be found cooking up a delicious pot of gumbo. She and Doug spent many years entertaining at their lake house on Toledo Bend Lake. Playing games with friends and family was a favorite pastime throughout her life. She was a member of Pollard United Methodist Church.



Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Doug and daughter, Nancy. She is survived by her loving family including her brother Eddie Sonnier, Jr.; her three children and their spouses, David and Jan Harlan, Cathy and Al Rhyne and Charles Harlan; grandchildren, Carey Rhyne, Nicholas and Natalie Harlan, Ambria and Michael Slaughter, Christopher and Kalen Harlan; great-grandchildren, Ashlee Windsor, Lorin Weisheit, Brayden Harlan, Payton Karsner, Barrett Harlan, Violet Slaughter, Beau Harlan, and Kyrie Harlan.



Pallbearers will be David Harlan, Charles Harlan, Al Rhyne, Nicholas Harlan, Christopher Harlan, and Michael Slaughter.



Visitation is scheduled from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.



