With great faith, Joyce Woodham Folden, knew God was smiling upon her and waiting with open arms for her as she passed away June 19th at her home just one week prior to her 86th birthday.



As a mother, she was adored by her three children: Larry Folden and wife Terri, Cindy Folden Guinn and husband Gary and Mindy Folden Gellock and husband Ed. She will always be remembered by her five grandchildren: Lauren Folden Earle and husband Ryan, Barry Stephen Guinn, Clint Folden Guinn and wife Sheli and Brett Woodham Guinn and wife Allie. Her great-grandchildren will continue to hear her name. They are Brooke Guinn, Colt Guinn, Jack Guinn, Alliann Guinn, Elliott Wilson Guinn and Judson Earle.



She impacted the lives of literally hundreds of school children for over 30 years and Sunday school children for over 50 years. The Joe Wright Elementary cafeteria is named the Joyce and Wilson Folden cafetorium in honor of their dedication and love for teaching. Even after retiring from public education, she continued to teach preschoolers at Central Children's Care. She dedicated her life to loving little children as Jesus did. She leaves a legacy of life centered on family, giving and education. Her legacy of hospitality was demonstrated daily as she looked for ways to "make someone's day!" She loved to cook and care for family and friends. Her labor of love will always be cherished as she brought joy to others through her acts of kindness.



She was beautiful for the way she thought, for her ability to make others smile and feel special. Joyce was beautiful deep down to her soul.



Since February 2018, prayers, 100's of cards, expressions of love and stories of how she influenced children brought her and her family peace, joy and strength. God's abiding love and grace have seen us through. We rejoice in who she was to her family and others. We celebrate with gratitude a life well lived.



Visitation will begin on Friday, June 21, 2019 with family receiving friends from 5 to 7 o'clock in the evening at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.



Funeral services are scheduled for 10 o'clock in the morning Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Central Baptist Church in Jacksonville. Interment will be at Meador Cemetery in Jacksonville. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.



Pallbearers will be Matt Montgomery, Cliff Adams, Kelly Traylor, Steve Alexander, Jeremy Harmel and Cord Rogers. Honorary pallbearers and close friends are Nick and Mary Sue Bruno, Roland and Mary Ella Adams, Charles and Charniece Jasper, John and Peggy Thigpen, John Paul and Dolores Young, Tommie Dotson and Wyndel and Wanda Cummins.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Central Baptist Church or the Wilson Folden Memorial Education Fund, care of Austin Bank.



