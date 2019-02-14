A graveside service for Joyce F. Ashley, 87, of Austin, formerly of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Elm Cemetery in Emory with Rev. Jim Payne officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. (Attire is casual, but the family requests that slacks be ankle length.)
Mrs. Ashley passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 in Austin. She was born July 7, 1931 in Emory to W.T. and Kate Fitzgerald.
Joyce was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church. She worked for Sears, Garderner/Denver and Lennox for many years.
Joyce is survived by her loving family including her son, David; her daughter, Debbie, as well as two granddaughters and one great-grandson.
If desired, memorials may be made to Therapy Pet Pals of Texas, 3930 Bee Cave Road, Suite C, Austin, TX 78746, www.therapypetpals.org.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2019