Graveside services for Joyce Earlene Fairchild, 72, of Tyler, are scheduled for 2:00 P.M., Sunday January 19, 2020 at Liberty Hill Memorial Gardens. Joyce's son Chad Hudson and her brother in law Tommy Hilton will be co-officiating.
Joyce passed away on January 10, 2020 in Tyler. She was born December 27, 1947 in Tyler to W.M. and Frances Dickerson. Joyce attended Tyler public schools, graduating from Robert E. Lee in 1967 and attending Tyler Junior College for a short period of time after. She worked at G.E. before it became Trane, TISD, J.M. Dyer Department Store, and Liberty Mutual Insurance, ending her employment career as a P.C.T. with Fresinius, where she retired in 2013.
Joyce is survived by her mother, Frances Dickerson, sisters and brothers in law, Llawana and Darren Taylor and Lynn and Tommy Hilton, brothers and sisters in law, Jack and Robin Dickerson and Alton and Leah Dickerson. Sons and daughters in law, Chad and Carrie Hudson and Damon and Tammy Hudson, Daughter and son in law, Nell and Micheal Wagner. Along with grandchildren, Justin, Brandon, Katelyn, Madison, Mikey and Whittney and great grandchildren, Finley, Layla, Theodore and Dylan.
Flowers can be sent to Lloyd James Funeral Home. Memorials can be made to the .
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 18, 2020