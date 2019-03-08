Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A graveside service for Joyce Dean Gatlin, 92, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, March 9 at 3:30 pm at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery, 7825 South Broadway Ave., in Tyler, with Rev. Gerry Giles officiating. The family will receive friends and family on Friday, March 8 from 5:00-6:30 pm at Lloyd James Funeral Home.



Joyce passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Tyler surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 12, 1926 in Deport to Irene and G.E. "Buster" Walker. She was the oldest of three children. Joyce attended Deport schools, graduating in 1944. Following high school, Joyce met and married James Eular "Doc" Gatlin of Roxton on August 3, 1951 after meeting him on a blind date. They were happily married for 66 years, raised three children, and were blessed with six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



Joyce enjoyed staying at home to raise their children in the early years of her marriage. She later worked for Hollywood Vassarette in Paris and as a bookkeeper for the Katy Railroad Hospital in Denison. She was an avid reader and basketball enthusiast. She maintained a healthy and active lifestyle throughout her life, and in recent months had started a new Parkinson's exercise class. She also enjoyed cruising around the world and playing dominoes and other board games with family and friends.



Joyce is survived by son Mark Gatlin and wife Lisa; daughters Susan Ruud and husband John and Karen Slavik and husband John; grandchildren Bryan Gatlin and wife Shanna, Ashley Mainz and husband Chris, Brittany Michael and husband Nicholas, Erin Slavik and husband Jonathan Hilbig, and Matthew Slavik; great grandchildren Ruby Mae and James Michael, Charles Hilbig and Emma Claire Mainz. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings, William Walker and Dorothy Fry; and granddaughter Melanie Kay Gatlin.



Pallbearers will be Mark Gatlin, Bryan Gatlin, Matthew Slavik, Nicholas Michael, Chris Mainz and Jonathan Hilbig.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marvin United Methodist Church of Tyler and Hospice of East Texas.



1011 East First Street

Tyler , TX 757013308

