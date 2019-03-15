Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joshua Shawn "Josh" Dowdy. View Sign

Funeral services for Joshua Shawn "Josh" Dowdy, 24, of Whitehouse, will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Whitehouse, with Reverend Bennie Portwood officiating. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Whitehouse. Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.



Josh was born December 14, 1994, in Jacksonville, Texas, to Jeffrey Shawn Dowdy and Karen Black Kennedy. Josh passed away on March 13, 2019, in Whitehouse, Texas. He worked at Lowes in Tyler, as Receiving Manager. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, video games, dominoes, cars and working out.



He is preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Shawn Dowdy.



Survivors include his mother and step-father, Karen Kennedy and husband Randal of Whitehouse; sister, Taylor Michele Dowdy and fiance, Trey Epperson of Whitehouse; brother and sister-in-law, Ryan and Jesi Fade of Whitehouse; longtime friend, Colten Foster; grandmother, Nadine Hall and husband Melvin of Whitehouse; grandmother and husband Ruth and Alan Mather of Jacksonville; grandfather and wife, Thomas and Betsy Black of Battle Creek, MI; great grandmother, Alice Dowdy of Whitehouse, nieces and nephew, Aubrey, Haydon, Kenzie Fade; numerous aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.



Pallbearers will be Ryan Fade, Colten Foster, Eric Ramos, Jerod Kersh, Justin Kersh, and Travon Roquemore.



Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Whitehouse, prior to the service.



