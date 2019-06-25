Funeral services for Mr. Joseph "Pig" Warren, 100, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Sharon Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2406 N. Broadway, Tyler, TX with Rev. Michael Mitchell as eulogist. Burial will be in Piney Grove Cemetery, Tyler, TX under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Public viewing will be Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 1:00 - 7:00 p.m. with visitation from 7:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 25, 2019