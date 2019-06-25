Joseph "Pig" Warren

Guest Book
  • "The only grandfather I ever knew. Rest in Peace Mr Joseph."
    - Jerry Embry
Service Information
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX
75702
(903)-526-5555
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX 75702
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX 75702
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Sharon Seventh Day Adventist Church
2406 N. Broadway
Tyler, TX
Obituary
Funeral services for Mr. Joseph "Pig" Warren, 100, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Sharon Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2406 N. Broadway, Tyler, TX with Rev. Michael Mitchell as eulogist. Burial will be in Piney Grove Cemetery, Tyler, TX under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.

Public viewing will be Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 1:00 - 7:00 p.m. with visitation from 7:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 25, 2019
