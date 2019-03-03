Joseph Baker Rinehart, 74, of Little Elm, Texas, originally from Tyler, Texas area, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019. He was born on July 28, 1944, in Pasadena, Texas, to the late George & Mabel (Mathis) Rinehart.
Joe was a 1962 graduate of Arp High School in Arp, Texas. He went on to proudly serve in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, where he was a Purple Heart Recipient. In his early years, he was employed at Kelly's Springfield Tire Plant in Tyler, Texas. Joe retired from the United Parcel Service following 23 years of faithful service, where he started as a driver and then went into management.
He enjoyed many things in life but truly enjoyed fishing, golfing, and woodworking. He was a member of the Tyler Bass Club but still claimed in recent years that his wife, Nelda, was still his best catch. Joe was also a member of the Eagles Bluff Golf Course in Bullard, Texas. He was the patriarch of the family, as he was a devoted husband and father, and a very proud grandfather. Joe had a wonderful sense of humor and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Rinehart. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Nelda (Thedford) Rinehart; sons, Brandon Rinehart of Little Elm, and Michael (Erin) Rinehart of Carrollton; two grandchildren, Kennedy Grace Rinehhart and Hudson Cole Rinehart; brothers, Barry (Kathy) Rinehart of Lake Hills, TX, Charles (Betty) Rinehart of Tyler, TX, and Dean (Rita) Rinehart of Overton, TX; and his Callie Cat.
Joe will be laid to rest in the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. A service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Those wishing to send condolences or sign the online guestbook may visit www.stonebriarfh.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 3, 2019